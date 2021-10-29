US Could Offer Compensation Of $450,000 To Refugees Separated At Southern Border: Report

A report published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday stated that the Biden administration is in talks to offer compensation worth $450,000 to a person to immigrant families separated at the Southern border during the Trump administration. The discussions in the US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services are abuzz as several agencies are instrumental in resolving lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma. The payouts could vary depending on the circumstances of the asylum seekers, WSJ reported.

The aforementioned Departments are also in talks to consider disbursement of an amount close to $1 million to a family, although the numbers may shift, WSJ reported, citing officials close to the matter. The beneficiaries of the compensation will mostly be one parent and one child refugee who illegally crossed the Mexico border to enter the US. Although the final number is yet to be ascertained, nearly 940 families have filed claims so far.

Payments to migrants

Those eligible for the said payment will include immigrant families who crossed the Mexico border between 2017-2018 as a part of Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy. Several lawsuits were later filed against the government by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), among others, alleging that thousands of refugees (children and parents) suffer mental health effects from the prolonged trauma. As per WSJ, the lawyers are aiming to reach an agreement on the settlement by the end of November. The current talks follow Biden's pledge, during the first week of his office, of reuniting refugee families separated during the "zero tolerance" policy.

Trump Border Policy

Ex-US President Donald Trump Border Policy, infamously known as the 'zero-tolerance policy,' was implemented in April 2018, to ramp up criminal prosecutions of people arrested while entering the States. As per Human Rights Watch, nearly 3,000 children were separated from their parents after unauthorised immigrants were being criminally prosecuted. The policy sparked public outrage after news of crises followed by mass criminal prosecutions began to surface. The policy was specially directed to cases involving illegal entry from the southwestern borders. Trump administration at the time also defended the policy stating that since the parents were required to serve criminal custody and children to be held under immigration detention, the separations were logical results, the Human Rights Watch mentioned.

Image: AP