US Could Slow Down Pace Of Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Pentagon

Pentagon could slow down its military withdrawal from Afghanistan due to gains made by Taliban militants, Press Secretary John Kirby said on June 21. While the September 9 deadline to pull out all the troops remains in place, Kirby said that the “pace, scope and scale” of withdrawal could be adjusted based on condition in the war-torn country.

"The situation in Afghanistan changes as the Taliban continues to conduct these attacks and to raid district centres as well as the violence, which is still too high. If there needs to be changes made to the pace, or to the scope and scale of the retrograde, on any given day or in any given week, we want to maintain the flexibility to do that," Kirby told reporters.

For the last two decades, as many as 28,000 US and NATO troops were stationed in Afghanistan. But last year, the Trump administration inked a tripartite deal with the Afghanistan government and Taliban-Afghan Peace Treaty- vowing to pull out all troops by May. However, as Biden stepped in, the withdrawal got delayed by a few months, irking the Taliban. Additionally, Turkey, which is a part of NATO, announced to stay back in the country, further angering the insurgent group.

Meanwhile, Kirby stressed that Washington was continuously monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and making all the decisions in “real-time”. "We're constantly taking a look at this, every single day: what's the situation on the ground, what capabilities do we have, what additional resources do we need to move out of Afghanistan and at what pace,” he said. Last week, Pentagon announced that the pullout was almost half completed.

Taliban asks for 'genuine Islamic system' through Aghan Peace Talks

Meanwhile, the Taliban has said it remains committed to peace talks and wants a "genuine Islamic system" that would make provisions for women's rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules, in the aftermath of the withdrawal. The statement comes amid a dramatic surge in violence around the country and an increase in its spring offensive and attempted to siege more areas.

"We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following the withdrawal of foreign troops," said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, in the statement. "A genuine Islamic system is the best means for the solution of all issues of the Afghans," he said.

Image: AP