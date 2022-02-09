US Couple Arrested In NY Over Alleged Conspiracy To Launder Bitcoins Worth $4.5bn

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday arrested a New York-based couple for allegedly conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency. In a record seizure, currently, the federal authorities have recovered over 94,000 bitcoin roughly amounting to $3.6 billion that was stolen in 2016. According to a comprehensive statement released by the US DoJ, the couple had sought to fraud proceeds worth 1,19,754 bitcoin-- then valued at $65 million- looted by hacking virtual currency exchange Bitfinex.

"Today’s arrests, and the department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a statement.

“In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes,” she added.

The couple Ilya Lichtenstein (34) and Heather Morgan (31) are set to appear in front of the federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday at 3 pm (local time). The duo has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if proved guilty, and conspiracy to defraud the US, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Meanwhile, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the DoJ said. "Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan attempted to subvert legitimate commerce for their own nefarious purposes, operating with perceived anonymity. Today’s action demonstrates HSI’s commitment and ability to work with a collation of the willing to unravel these technical fraud schemes and identify the perpetrators, regardless of where they operate," said Acting Executive Associate Director Steve Francis of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Two Arrested for Alleged Conspiracy to Launder $4.5 Billion in Stolen Cryptocurrency



Government Seized $3.6 Billion in Stolen Cryptocurrency Directly Linked to 2016 Hack of Virtual Currency Exchangehttps://t.co/4TOI59QVp6 pic.twitter.com/cwMJyTuQfI — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) February 8, 2022

For the unknown, cryptocurrency and the virtual currency exchanges trading in it comprise an expanding part of the U.S. The criminal complaint alleged that the couple used a multitude of sophisticated laundering techniques, including using fictitious identities to set up online accounts to conduct the "chain-hopping." IRS-CI Cyber Crimes Unit special agents, however, unravelled the scheme and made a record seizure of $3.6 billion Chief Jim Lee of IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), said, as quoted by DoJ.

Stolen bitcoin were transferred out of Lichtenstein's digital wallet over five years

According to court documents, cited by DoJ, the couple allegedly conspired to launder the proceeds stolen from Bitfinex after a hacker breached its systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. The transactions were made to a digital wallet under Lichtenstein’s control. "Over the last five years, approximately 25,000 of those stolen bitcoins were transferred out of Lichtenstein’s wallet via a complicated money laundering process that ended with some of the stolen funds being deposited into financial accounts controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan," DoJ informed. The remainder of the stolen crypto, comprising more than 94,000 bitcoin, was left in the wallet and was used to receive and store the illegal proceeds from the hack.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)