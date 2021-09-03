US Couple Build Dream House On Wheels; Travel Around In Their Ram Promaster Van

Almost everyone has a dream of having their own house. Similarly, a US-based couple dreamt of building a house but, with a freakish approach that has impressed many people. According to a report by The US Sun, 29-year-old Jessie Biser, an online yoga instructor, met a 25-year-old, Christopher Kelly, who is a software engineer by profession, in Atlanta after the latter relocated from Massachusetts to begin a new job. After eight months of their relationship, they decided to travel around the United States on their van house. According to Kelly, his partner had a dream of having a house on wheels and that's the major reason the couple planned to build a house on wheels.

American couple travels around the US in their Ram Promaster Van

At first, he thought of transforming any SUV into their house, but it was Jessie's dream to take shower in the same house, told Kelly to The US Sun. Other than his partner's dream, Christopher had also planned to build the house as constructing a normal house in the US would cost the couple around Rs 30 lakh. Subsequently, they decided to build a house on a truck. As the couple had no idea about constructing a house, they started watching videos on YouTube and learnt the skills from there. Since both of them were working and had no time, both of them started working on weekly off days and it took a year for the couple to construct their dream house. According to the reports, they spent a year turning it into a place where they could live full time and then hit the road - and are now saving $27,000-a-year (£19,000). Now, it's been 18 months since the American couple travelling around the US in their Ram Promaster Van.

India build a museum on wheels

This was not the first time when such a concept was implemented. In India, on the occasion of Independence day, Kolkata got a Museum on Wheels inside its historic trams. The dedicated peace museum symbolises how people's solidarity survived the freedom struggle, partition, and the events of 1947. West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the iconic museum claiming it the 'world's first museum on a tram.' The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust in collaboration with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) took work for creating the historic archive inside Kolkata's iconic trams. The Museum on Wheels is on display at Esplanade in the heart of the city from August 15 till December end. Starting from January 1, 2022, it will move to other parts of the city, informed Minister Hakim.

(Image: Unsplash)