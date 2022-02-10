US Couple Hit Jackpot, Discover Cash Worth Rs 33 Lakhs In House Basement During Renovation

Research suggests couples who have renovated their home are happier homeowners. But what if remodeling the porch or floorboard comes with a jackpot? That is what happened with an Ohio-based couple when just wanted to rearrange an item of furniture or so to manifold their comfort. The lucky duo came across absolute astonishment after they located a box-full of notes in their home's basement.

The man of the house took to Imgur to share the million-dollar news. "Treasure found in a home remodel," the man with username @Branik12 wrote in his post. He also shared images of the green box he discovered along with a rouleau of money. He went on to narrate the series of incidents that led him to the green box of treasure. "So, my family and I have been living in our house we brought some years back. The house was built in the late 40s. I am a 35-year old do-it-yourselfer so, I had remodelled everything on the first and second floors when it came to remodeling the basement...," he said.

"We peeled and the walls and revealed some random writings and drawings. Nothing the too special here," he went on.

"I stumbled upon a box in the ceiling. Cool! A treasure. I must document this for Imgur. It is about time I contributed to the community..." the man explained.

US couple find treasure under the floor

He further elucidated the ordeal of opening the box with a series of pictures and shared the images of his fortunate discovery. "These are all twenties! There may be a couple of thousand here! We are freaking out at this point. This doesn't happen to us! What do we do? Where are the cameras," he exclaimed perhaps. Overwhelmed, he went on to talk about inventory and googling and decided to hire a lawyer to talk about how to proceed.

The man from Cleveland concluded by saying that one box had noted summing up to nearly $23,000 and the second suitcase had around $45,000. Dubbing the event as a "wild ride," the house owner shared that he would use the money to pay off his mortgage.