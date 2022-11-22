US Couple Welcomes Twins Born From Embryos Frozen 30 Years Ago, Breaks Record

A 34-year-old woman who froze her eggs for creating embryos in 1992 and has now blassed with twins. A US couple welcomed twins, Lidya and Timothy Ridgeway, from the embryos frozen 30 years ago on October 31, 2022. With this, the Ridgeway family breaks a record as their embryos are the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth.

The news was shared by the National Embryo Donation Center on Monday. The post reads, “Congratulations, Philip, Rachel, & family on the additions of new NEDC record-breakers Timothy & Lydia! And thanks to our friends at The Gospel Coalition for an in-depth, comprehensive look at this news and where it fits in the larger embryo adoption narrative.”

The record was previously held by Molly Gibson who was born in the year 2020 from an embryo that was frozen 27 years ago. Before Molly, it was her sister Emma who was the record holder, she was born from an embryo that had been frozen for 24 years.

While sharing their experience with CNN, Philio Ridgeway the father of the twin said, “I was 5 years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy, and he’s been preserving that life ever since,” adding, “In a sense, they’re our oldest children, even though they’re our smallest children.”

According to CNN the embryos were created from an anonymous married couple using IVF. As per the reports, a 34-year-old was the egg donor.

The Journey of the Ridgeway family, how Lidya and Timothy found life after 30 years

The Ridgeway family living in a house in Oregon, US shared their journey with CNN on Monday. The proud father told CNN, “We weren’t looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world,” adding, “We just wanted the ones that had been waiting for the longest.” The couple asked the donation center about embryos belonging to a category called “special consideration,” meaning that it was hard to find recipients of these embryos.

Speaking to CNN, Rachel Ridgeway the mother of the twins said, “Going into this, we knew that we could trust God to do whatever he had sovereignly planned and that their age really had no factor. It was just a matter of whether or not that was in God’s plans.”

According to CNN, the couple assumed that those listed with earlier donor numbers had been a the center the longest, this was how the couple narrowed down their choice. Expressing her gratitude to GOD, Rachel said, “It really is God’s grace because he has just sustained us each step of the way.”