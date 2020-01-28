US Supreme Court Allows New Income-based Immigration Rule Affecting Permanent Residency

The United States Supreme Court on January 27 reportedly allowed the Trump administration to begin implementing rules to make it easier for the government to deny legal permanent residency to certain immigrants who are deemed likely to require government assistance in the future. According to US media reports, the court in a written order granted the administration's emergency request to start enforcing the rules for now. The order also allows for the nullification of an order by a federal appeals court that blocked the immigration restrictions while litigation was ongoing.

The court's action also reportedly came on a 5-to-4 vote which granted the administrations request. However, the rule has been criticised by immigrant rights advocates as they believe that it is 'wealth test' that would disproportionately keep out non-white immigrants.

On the other hand, the White House reportedly called the court's order a 'massive win' for American taxpayers, American workers and the American Constitution. It further believes that the decision will allow the government to implement effectuating longstanding federal law that newcomers to US must be financially self-sufficient.

The new immigration law will test applicants on a series of factors, such as their English-speaking ability, their educational attainment, their health, and whether their income is less than a certain percentage of the federal poverty level. If the applicant scores poorly on any of these factors, it is possible that they would be less likely to qualify for permanent residency. The Migration Policy Institute also believes that with the coming of new law the estimation of majority of future applicants from Latin America and Africa could be denied under the test.

Asylum denied

Last year, the US Supreme Court also ordered a new rule that prevented most central-American migrants from seeking asylum in the country. The Trump administration ruling denied asylum nearly to all the migrants arriving at the southern border who were not from Mexico.

Many of the migrants were mostly fleeing from violence or poverty. Upon arrival, they now have to pass an interview to seek asylum in the States, which most do. But now one might fail the interview if they have not sought asylum in another country before entering the US.

(With inputs from Agencies)