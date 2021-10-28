US Court Charges Hospital $10 Mn Fine For 'reverse Discrimination' Against Marketing VP

A white senior hospital executive was awarded $10 million by a federal jury on Tuesday after he won a case of 'reverse discrimination' against a North Carolina-based health care system. The former top executive, David Duvall, who was associated with Novant Health as a senior vice president of marketing and communication, was fired in 2018 during an effort of diversifying the organisation's top leadership positions. Subsequently, he filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina-based health care organisation. The jury said Novant Health failed to prove that it would have dismissed Duvall regardless of his race.

While the news agency Associated Press (AP) contacted the health organisation, the spokesperson of Novant said he would comment on the decision later. Meanwhile, the petitioner, Duvall said he filed the lawsuit in 2018 after he was fired without warning or explanation shortly before completing the fifth year with the company. According to Duvall, he was replaced by two women, one Black and one white. He accused his previous organisation of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids race and gender unfairness in the workplace.

Marketing Executive was fired due to his performance: Novant

In response, Novant Health says it employs more than 35,000 workers and has more than 2,300 physicians at nearly 800 locations in three states, but none of them has ever alleged facing any discrimination at the workplace.

"Duvall was fired due to 'deficient performance'. This verdict [would] not change Novant Health’s steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity for all," the spokesman told the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, when AP asked the Novant spokesman about appealing the verdict," he said the company has not yet taken a decision.

US court also slammed Facebook for discrimination at workplace

It is worth mentioning this was the second instance when the US court slammed a company for discriminating against their employee at the workplace. Earlier this month, the US Department of Justice has fined the organisation with a penalty of up to $14.25 million to settle civil claims brought by the US government. According to DoJ, the social media company discriminated against workers and violated other federal recruitment rules in the United States. It is worth mentioning that the announcement from the Justice Department came almost eleven months after the department filed a lawsuit that accused Facebook of giving hiring preferences to temporary workers. According to the lawsuit, the social media giant has been practising a discriminatory rule in the country that let the company hire those who hold H-1B visas.

