US Court Orders Donald Trump & His Children To Testify In New York Assets' Valuation Case

A court ordered on Thursday, February 17, that former US President Donald Trump must respond to questions under oath in a civil probe of his business practices in New York state. New York Attorney General Letitia James had issued subpoenas in December, and Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas. After a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James' office, Judge Engoron ordered Trump and his two children must sit for depositions within 21 days.

"In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so." Engoron wrote in his decision, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The eight-page decision is almost certain to be challenged, but if upheld, it might force the former president to choose between answering questions and remaining silent, citing his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination - something he has previously lambasted others for doing.

'Ruling is part of biggest Witch Hunt in history': Donald Trump

According to Trump, the ruling is part of the "biggest Witch Hunt" in history, and he also accused James' office of doing everything in their power to sabotage his business partnerships and the political process. "I can’t get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible," the former President added. Meanwhile, James, in her statement, said that no one will be allowed to obstruct the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are as no one is above the law.

Trump's lawyer accuses State Attorney General of 'selective prosecution'

James, a Democrat, claims her inquiry has found evidence that Trump's company, The Trump Organization, used false or misleading valuations of assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers to obtain loans and tax deductions. Alina Habba, a lawyer representing Trump, accused James of "selective prosecution" during the hearing on Thursday. Habba argued the attorney general is indulging in "viewpoint discrimination" motivated by her political ambitions and antipathy for the former president, as proven by comments she has made against Trump over the years. "We have an extremely unique scenario where we can prove selective prosecution because she’s put her words out there so much and taken every opportunity to voice her vendetta against Donald Trump and his family to take him down," Habba added.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/ANI