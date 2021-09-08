US: COVID-19 Cases Triple Post Social Gathering, Outings During Labour Day Weekend

Triggered by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the United States is facing a rekindled surge in the number of COVID infections, according to John Hopkins University. On Tuesday, the Baltimore-based institute asserted that COVID cases have tripled as compared to last year with a seven day average of 1,37,270 cases as compared to 39,000 last year. Notably, the statement comes amidst the spike in social gatherings and outings pertaining to Labour Day weekend concluding on Monday.

The United States has been one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic, with mass graves appearing post the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 crossed international borders. According to the latest tally, the nationwide cases totalled 41,206,672 on Wednesday, out of whom 669,022 have died. Despite a swift supply of COVID vaccines, only 53 per cent of the American population is fully inoculated and roughly 62 per cent has only 1 dose.

COVID hospitalisations surge

While Labour Day saw three times the cases as compared to the previous year, data revealed that deaths increased only 1.8 times. However, hospitalisations have soared significantly with many states such as Florida struggling with a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment and beds. Additionally, a report by the Associated Press also stated that the country is witnessing a shortage in nurses and other medics.

This comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the respiratory ailment "is likely here to stay with us." As the spike in COVID cases driven by hyper transmissible delta variant continues to spread unabated across the world with the majority unvaccinated population, the WHO stressed it hopes that COVID-19 must subside as it won’t disappear but eventually fade with time like flu and other illnesses.

His remarks come after the global health agency warned that the vaccines do not guarantee that the world would eradicate COVID-19, as several instances of the breakthrough infections among the inoculated have also been observed. “This [COVID-19] can become a livable pathogen where it’s there, it circulates, you’re going to hear on the evening news about outbreaks in a dorm or a movie theater, but people go about their normal lives,” a former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb had also similarly predicted in April 2020 interview with a US broadcaster.

