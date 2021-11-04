US' COVID-19 Death Count Surpasses 750K; Accounts For 15% Fatalities Globally: Report

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, on November 3, the United States of America touched a grim milestone with the country's COVID-19 death toll surpassing the 750,000 mark.

According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, if US citizens who are known to have succumbed to the virus since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak in February 2020 constituted to make up a state, it would be more populous than Vermont, Alaska and Wyoming.

US has most COVID-19 deaths & cases globally

In addition, the latest data enumerates that the US has the maximum COVID-19 deaths along with the maximum number of cases globally with nearly 8,585 new deaths in the past week. Reports suggest that the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 swept through areas with mostly unvaccinated sections causing more COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations.

Notably, the President Joe Biden-led country had crossed 675,000 COVID-19 deaths in the month of September itself which had also surpassed the US' fatality count from the 1918-1919 flu i.e. Spanish Flu. As per Johns Hopkins' reports, the US has logged more COVID-19 casualties than any nation and accounts for 15% of the death count globally.

COVID deaths in US likely to decrease by December

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas recorded 862 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the last week, outpacing Ohio at 599 fatality count, Georgia at 503, Pennsylvania at 475 and California at 388. Further, the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has interpreted forecasts of new and total deaths in the country.

"This week’s national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next 4 weeks, with 3,200 to 11,300 new deaths likely reported in the week ending 27 November 2021. The national ensemble predicts that a total of 765,000 to 789,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date. The state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that over the next 4 weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week will likely decrease in 17 jurisdictions...Trends in a number of future reported deaths are uncertain or predicted to remain stable in the other states and territories," CDC's COVID-19 death forecast stated.