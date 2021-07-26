US COVID-19 Mask Rule Pulled Up For Revision As Cases Rise Due To Delta Variant

White House chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday stated that the top US health officials were in discussion about bringing back the mask mandate for the fully vaccinated population in view of the dangerous delta variant surge. “This is under active consideration,” Fauci while speaking to the State of the Union, added that the state governors can instate their own rules in accordance with the current guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fauci’s remarks come as the United States White House recently registered several breakthrough infections among the fully inoculated officials. "I want to confirm that yesterday a fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off campus,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a daily briefing earlier this week. White House is awaiting to conduct more testing, and contact tracing, Biden’s press secretary stated.

In at least 50 states and Washington DC, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise after briefly dipping due to a rigorous vaccination campaign. Los Angeles County and St Louis, Missouri, and several other states made that call and reinstated the indoor mask requirements. US President, Joe Biden has been confronting worsening reality as the rate of hospitalization surged among the ‘vaccine hesitance’ unvaccinated population.

“I was very heartened to hear people like Steve Scalise come out and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get vaccinated,’” Fauci told CNN in his statement broadcasted LIVE. “Even Governor DeSantis right now in Florida is saying the same thing. We’ve got to get more people who relate well to the individuals who are not getting vaccinated to get out there and encourage them to get vaccinated.”

'Needless illness and deaths,' says Biden

Labelling the recent spike in the coronavirus trajectory as the “needless illness and deaths,” Biden told a presser earlier last week, “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated,” echoing the statement of Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are more than 90 million Americans that are yet to get the COVID-19 shot. And about 40 per cent of all new cases were being driven by the non-jabbed in just 4 states, according to multiple reports. US military surgeon general, Vivek Murthy reportedly said that nearly 97 per cent of all hospital admissions and 99.5 per cent of COVID-19 fatalities occurred among non-vaccinated. CDC report suggests that the US thus far has vaccinated 162.7 million Americans, which roughly constitutes 49 per cent of the total population.