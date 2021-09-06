US COVID Deaths Above 1K On Most Days; Booster Vaccines To Be Given From 20 Sept: Report

Even as COVID-19 vaccination rates tick upwards and the number of coronavirus infections decline in some states in the US, the country's pandemic concerns are far from over. According to recent media reports, the Labour Day weekend saw over 16,000 new cases and about 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalised nationwide.

Amid the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus, authorities in Kansas sent many state employees back home and asked them to work remotely again, the New York Times reported. It added that in Arizona, where school mask mandates are banned, thousands of students and teachers have had to reportedly go into quarantine. Similarly, officials in Hawaii have issued a plea to tourists and urged them to delay all non-essential travel till the end of October 2021.

US COVID deaths over 1,000 on most days

While speaking to the NYT, Dr John Swartzberg, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Berkeley, said that the “irony” is that things got so good in May and most of June that everyone was talking about the “end game”. People started to enjoy life again, but within a very few weeks, it all came crashing down, Swartzberg added. Now, the resurgence of the virus has left the nation exhausted and less certain than ever about when normalcy might return.

The media house reported that over 1,500 Americans are dying most days, which is worse than when cases surged last summer. It said that though the rate of case growth nationally has slowed, some regions are, however, in the midst of growing outbreaks. Public health experts have also said that with school children returning to classrooms, more coronavirus clusters in schools are inevitable.

Over 45% people unvaccinated in America

Health officials said that most patients who were being hospitalised and dying were not vaccinated. It is worth noting that around 47% of Americans are not fully vaccinated, allowing the highly transmissible Delta variant more than enough opportunity to inflict suffering and disrupt daily life. Experts have blamed the unvaccinated people for the surge and for burdening the health care system.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has become widespread in the US. States including Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Mississippi and Oregon have broken previous COVID-related hospitalisation records. Amid the spread of the Delta variant, the White House is expected to launch a campaign to administer more than 100 million COVID vaccine booster shots from the week starting 20 September.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)