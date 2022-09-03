US Creates Task Force To Increase Weaponry Sale To Allies Amid Tensions With China: Report

The US Pentagon in August reportedly established a task force of senior officials to assess the inefficiencies in US sales of weapons to other nations. The “tiger team” will explore ways for the Defence Department to streamline parts of the program, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior defence official. The Pentagon has initiated a comprehensive push to increase the sales of US weapons to foreign allies in order to better compete with China and replenish arms of friendly nations that have provided military equipment to Ukraine.

The objective of the task force is to make coveted American drones, guns, helicopters, tanks and other military equipment available to partners and allies faster. US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks had signed a memo in August for establishing the group, which is co-chaired by the Deputy undersecretary of Defence for policy Sasha Baker and Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition, Bill LaPlante, as per The Wall Street Journal report. The defence official has claimed that the US officials who work with countries on initial requests for new drones could be given training for helping those countries to make the proposal better to remove hindrances that emerge initially.

According to the officials, the rising tensions of the US with China and Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine has caused urgency to review. It is pertinent to mention here that there have been tensions between Washington and Beijing after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China considers its territory. After Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the visit a "serious violation" of the one-China principle and asserted that it has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations."

Pentagon to hold meeting next week

Meanwhile, the Pentagon leadership will hold a meeting on September 6-7 to discuss "how China and Russia's potential development of fractional orbital bombardment systems and space-to-ground weapons" could affect the "deterrence and strategic ability" of the US, Defence News cited the agenda of the meeting. In addition, the leaders will discuss the response options for the US to the "potential development of such capabilities by any adversary." The meeting will be attended by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks. The agenda of the meeting also includes briefings from the intelligence officials on the space policy doctrine and capabilities of China and Russia.

Image: AP