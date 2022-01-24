US Cruise Ship Docks In Bahamas To Escape Judge's Seizure Orders Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

A ship changed course and avoided docking in Miami after a US judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel bills. According to Crusie trackers, Crystal Cruises' Crystal Symphony is currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini as the warrant enables US authorities to take custody of the ship once it enters US waters. Now, the passengers have been on board for extra days as the ship, which was initially meant to return to Miami on Saturday, sailed to the Bahamas instead.

“We all feel we were abducted by luxurious pirates!” passenger Stephen Heard Fales posted on Facebook.

According to AP, some of the passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. Crystal Cruises spokesperson informed that the guests were also taken to local airports. It is still unclear how many passengers were aboard but as per the company website, the cruise ship can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to return to Miami on Saturday, ending a round-trip cruise that began on January 8. But on Thursday, a federal judge in the US issued an arrest warrant for the ship. It is to mention that the lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East.

Lawsuit over $4 million in unpaid fuel

As per AP, the complaint says that Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for allegedly owing $4.6 million in fuel. On the other hand, Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. In a statement, the company said that it suspending operations will provide the management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward.

Meanwhile, passengers onboard Crystal Symphony said on social media that they were surprised to find out about the legal case. One guest posted even posted a letter from Crystal Cruises Management that said the change in the itinerary was due to “non-technical operational issues”. Moreover, a musician, who has toured with the ship since 2013, said that about 30-50 crew disembarked because their contracts ended and another 400 crew members don't know when they'll get off, or if they'll remain employed.

“This is a human story. This is about people and their jobs," Elio Pace told AP.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)