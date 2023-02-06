US Customs Discover 'dolphin Skull' In Unaccompanied Suitcase At Detroit Airport

In what may appear to be a strange discovery, airport authorities in the United States found the skull of a young dolphin inside an unattended bag at Detroit Airport. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered something fishy during the inspection of an unaccompanied international suitcase last week.

The bag was separated from its owner during transit, and when it arrived in the US, routine x-ray screenings revealed an image of a skull-shaped object.

"Upon further examination by CBP and US Fish and Wildlife Service officials, it was determined the skull was from a young dolphin," said the airport authorities.

US: Airport authorities find dolphin skull inside baggage at Detroit airport

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals, is prohibited," Robert Larkin, the area port director, said in a statement. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the US Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats. The dolphin skull was turned over to Office of Law Enforcement wildlife inspectors within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation," the statement released by US Customs and Border Protection added.

However, this isn't the first time that airport authorities have made a similar seizure. Since there are certain restrictions and requirements around importing and exporting certain fish and wildlife products, people try various ways to pass through the checkpoints.

Earlier in December, the Federal Police seized zebra and giraffe bones from a woman's luggage at Dulles International Airport. The woman was traveling from Kenya, and had kept the bones as souvenirs, authorities said at the time.

(Image: US Customs and Border Protection)