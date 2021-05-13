US Customs Warns Against Carrying Cow Dung In Luggage After Finding Two Cakes In A Bag

In a notable announcement on Monday, the United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) warned the travellers against carrying cow dung in luggage and cited health risks posed by keeping it in the bag. Saying that it “is not a typo”, the agency said in a press release on May 10 after discovering two cow dung cakes while examining leftover baggage recently at Washington Dulles International Airport. CBP’s agricultural specialists found the cakes in a suitcase that was left behind after passengers from the Air India flight cleared CBP’s inspection on April 4.

The US agency noted that in some parts of the world, cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source along with it being used as a skin detoxifier, antimicrobial and fertilizer. However, despite the alleged benefits of the cakes, CBP said that “cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential introduction of Foot and Mouth disease.” The United States Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has also termed the issue a global concern because it can spread widely and rapidly and causes prominent economic losses to the livestock population. The “surprise” cow dung cakes discovered in the luggage, as per CBP, were destroyed.

“Foot and Mouth Disease is one of the animal diseases that livestock owners dread most, has grave economic consequences, and it is a critical threat focus of Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

He added, “CBP’s agriculture specialists are our nation’s frontline protectors of vital agricultural and natural resources that help keep our nation’s economy strong and robust.”

CBP agriculture specialists discovered two cow dung cakes while examining leftover baggage at @Dulles_Airport last Tuesday. The items were found in a suitcase that was left behind after the passenger's flight cleared CBP’s inspection station.



More: https://t.co/L8Ey12Bjyt pic.twitter.com/Xp5Yxr1PTW — CBP (@CBP) May 11, 2021

Over 3,000 prohibited plant, animal by-products

CBP also said that in 2020 during a “typical day”, the agency’s agricultural specialists across the United States seized at least 3,091 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 250 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry. The CBP agriculture specialists have been charged with safeguarding the country’s agricultural resources by examining international trade shipments and traveller baggage every day for invasive insects, federal noxious weeds, and plant and animal diseases.

Image credits: Twitter/Unsplash