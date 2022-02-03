Top United States cyber official Anne Neuberger, who is on a Europe visit this week, met with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana to discuss the cyber resilience of the defence alliance and all the allies. Amid the crisis near the Ukrainian border over Russia amassing its troops, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Neuberger reportedly sought to explore ways to boost national and alliance resilience in cyberspace.

According to an official release by the US State Department, during a telephonic briefing, Neuberger said that the present crisis in Ukraine and also a “potential for malicious activity to be a core element of any escalation is a reminder to all countries of the importance of network defense and partnership. And as much we can do to build on the progress we’ve made in our countries, NATO has made … in cyber defense to use this crisis to accelerate our progress.”

“That’s the reason for my meetings in Brussels, meetings with my EU counterparts, consultation with the North Atlantic Council to enhance national and alliance resilience in cyber space," White House Deputy National Security Adviser added.

It is to note that the major focus of all her meetings in Europe is to ensure that the United States and its allies, partners are geared up for any cyber-related contingency in the present environment. She would also discuss how to back Ukraine and each other if such incidents do take place.

#NATO’s strong political and practical support for Ukraine continues through cyber cooperation. @WhiteHouse Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger met with @NATO Deputy Secretary General @Mircea_Geoana to discuss enhancing the cyber resilience of NATO and all Allies. pic.twitter.com/tv49apz5V1 — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) February 2, 2022

Cyber attacks could be part of Russia’s efforts: Neuberger

The US official noted, “We’ve been warning for weeks and months, both publicly and privately, that cyber attacks could be part of a broad-based Russian effort to destabilise and further invade Ukraine.” In the briefing on Wednesday, Neuberger went on to say that Russians have used cyber as a “key component of their force projection over the last decade, including previously Ukraine” while mentioning the 2015 time period. She added, “The Russians understand that disabling or destroying critical infrastructure can augment pressure on a country’s government, military, and population, and accelerate their ceding to Russian objectives.”

In other developments considering the ongoing tensions in eastern Europe, the United States formally approved the deployment of 3,000 American troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. In a move to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced the deployment of US troops on Wednesday.

(Image: @USNATO/Twitter)

