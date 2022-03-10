US: David Bennett, First Person To Receive Pig Heart Transplant Dies After 2 Months

The very first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has passed away just two months after the procedure, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC). David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, died at the age of 57 on March 8 at UMMC. Further, doctors did not specify the reason for death, however, stated that his health condition had been deteriorating for many days. During his last hours, he was able to talk with his family, as per a statement from the UMMC.

David Bennett, Sr., the first person to receive a genetically modified pig’s heart, passed away on March 8. Mr. Bennett lived for two months following the surgery. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family. https://t.co/E483WupodG pic.twitter.com/WJvtjTjnAq — Univ. of Maryland Medical Center (@UMMC) March 9, 2022

After being deemed unfit for a standard heart transplant, David underwent the revolutionary procedure, the first of its type – in January. For almost two months, he was kept alive by the heart of a genetically engineered pig.

Bartley P. Griffith, MD, who surgically implanted the pig heart into the patient, expressed his sympathies to his family and said, “We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end,” as per a statement from the UMMC.

Before the pig heart transplant, David was bedridden

The statement further revealed that David Bennett initially went to UMMC in October 2021, bedridden and reliant on a heart-lung bypass system known as 'extracorporeal membrane oxygenation' (ECMO) to stay alive. Since the traditional heart transplant was ruled out for him, he opted for the pig heart transplant. Bennett was fully notified of the treatment's hazards prior to consenting to have the transplant, as well as the fact that the technique was experimental with uncertain risks and benefits.

The United States Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval for the procedure on December 31 in the hopes of preserving his life. The pig heart transplanted heart worked admirably for several weeks after surgery, showing no symptoms of rejection.

'We are grateful for every innovative moment': David's son

Bennett's son, David Bennett Jr., expressed gratitude to the hospital for doing everything it could. As per the statement, Bennett Jr said, “We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort.” He went on to say that they also hope that the lessons learnt from his father's surgery can help future patients and, possibly, one day, put a stop to the organ scarcity that claims so many lives every year.

In addition to this, Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MD, Professor of Surgery and Scientific Director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at UMSOM, said, “We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed,” as per the statement. Mohiuddin also asserted that they remain positive and want to continue their research in clinical trials in the future.

Meanwhile, for many people in the US, the January transplant generated optimism that similar surgery, known as xenotransplantations, may help the vast number of people in need of fresh organs. As per the Associated Press, over 106,000 Americans are on the national organ donor waiting list. Every year in the US, thousands of people die before receiving one.

(Image: AP)