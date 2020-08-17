US Death Valley Records 54.4 Degrees Celsius, Hottest Temperature Since 1913

On August 16, California’s Death Valley hit the temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius, coupled with a record-breaking temperature of scorching 130 degrees in the village of Furnace Creek, the highest ever on Earth since 1913. The mercury reached the highest temperature at 3:41 pm, US National Weather Service said in a Tweet. The heat is expected to break records by 3-degree rise from its previous year’s highest in the month of August if verified due to heatwaves in the southwestern US, the weather service stated.

Blistering, widespread excessive heat continues across the West. During a heat wave, practice heat safety wherever you are. Heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable! #WeatherReady https://t.co/UV8OyZnvSI pic.twitter.com/HW6ag62mcC — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 16, 2020

Death valley’s northern Mojave Desert would be among the top-three highest temperatures in the world if verified, National Weather Service predicted. According to the Guinness World Records, the valley recorded the highest temperature on the planet, 56.66 degrees Celsius in 1913. The reading ever to touch this blistering temperature was 55 degrees Celsius recorded in Tunisia in 1931, however, it was disputed by the worldwide weather experts. As per the data on the official temperature website, multiple daily heat records were noted on Sunday, August 16 in the region. The site speculated that sandstorm might have resulted in a spike of the overall temperature in the valley.

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

After examining the temperature record in detail, it was noted that this temperature may be the result of a sandstorm that occurred at the time. Such a storm may have caused superheated surface materials to hit upon the temperature in the shelter, the Arizona State University’s weather site wrote in the release.

Previous record at 58-degree

The previous record of 58-degree celsius recorded at El Azizia Libya was reviewed (2010-2012) by a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Commission of Climatology (CCl) special international panel of meteorological experts conducted an in-depth investigation of the long-held world-record temperature extreme of 58ºC (136.4 ºF), Arizona University's Weather Department added. However, in 1922, the WMO evaluation committee concluded that the most compelling scenario for the 1922 event must be misread by observers not trained in the use of unsuitable replacement instrument that could be easily be improperly recorded.

Phenomenal heat in California's Death Valley today. If verified, Furnace Creek's 54.4ºC (130F) is one of the highest temperatures ever reliably recorded on our planet. The @WMO recognises 56.7ºC (134F) from the same location in 1913 as the world record. pic.twitter.com/flMHfVBmDN — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) August 17, 2020

