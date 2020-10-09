US Presidential Debate 2020: Commission Won't Reconsider Virtual Format As Trump Pulls Out

After US President Donald Trump’s refusal to take part in a virtual debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) ruled out the possibility of reconsidering the decision. CPD chairman Frank Fahrenkopf told The Associated Press that the nonpartisan group is not planning to reverse its decision to hold a virtual presidential debate, citing the importance of the “health and safety of all involved” in the debate scheduled for October 15.

On October 8, the commission announced that the second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations. The town hall participants and moderator Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor of C-SPAN Networks, were supposed to be located in Miami, with the White House Pool providing the coverage.

The CPD arrived at the decision to limit the transmission of COVID-19 after President Trump tested positive for the highly infectious disease. However, the US President refused to take part in virtual format of the debate, saying the latest arrangement is "not acceptable" to his team. During an interview with Fox Business, Trump accused moderators of trying to protect Biden by organising the debate online.

"No I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate...that’s not what debating’s about,” he said.

Trump's health condition

Meanwhile, Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, issued a statement on the President’s vitals, saying his physical exam has remained stable after returning from hospital and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of the illness. Conley said that the US President has “overall” responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time,” the statement read, without clarifying whether Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

(With AP inputs)