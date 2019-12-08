US Debates Internet Liability For Big Tech Companies, Global Impact Expected

Lawmakers in the United States are taking on major tech companies in a bid to limit legal immunity for online services with respect to third party content on the Internet. The point of contention is the controversial Section 230 in the North American trade pact which included the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Removing Immunity Shield for Tech Companies

Section 230 has been increasingly controversial over the past few weeks. Now, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has backed a move by her fellow lawmakers which if passed will limit liability protection for big tech companies.

Speaker Pelosi's office stated that a lot of members in the House have expressed their concern about incorporating Section 230 as a liability shield in the trade agreement, especially at a time when the US Congress is probing the viability of the clause.

Some activists have said that keeping global tech companies liability-free for third party user content posted online is an integral part of maintaining a free and open Internet.

As tech companies with large market share have continued to fail at curbing hate speech, extremist content, copyright infringement and other abuses in recent times, the debate around Section 230 has become critical.

Surprisingly, there is bipartisan support to modify the existing law as Section 230 reinforces complete immunity and exemption from prosecution with respect to publisher's liability for third-party user content as long as it remains politically neutral. But the tech companies have absolutely failed to do so.

Free Internet under threat

Free speech activists protesting against the modification of Section 230 have claimed that any changes as proposed in the House would be unconstitutional and that the government should not be in charge of regulating speech.

According to Corynne Mc Sherry, Legal Director of Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Selection 230 in its present form in the 1996 Communications Decency Act allows tech giants like Google and Facebook to operate on their current scale as online platforms because the section shields these firms from all activities undertaken on their platforms by a third party.

Without Section 230, tech firms will not be able to host users on their platform and allow them free reign without an ever-present fear of a lawsuit.

