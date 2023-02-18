US' Decision To Gun Down Feral Cows From Helicopters In New Mexico Draws Mixed Responses

An aerial gunning operation is set to take place in southwestern New Mexico starting next week to manage feral cows that have destroyed stream banks through their hooves. According to NBC Boston, a chopper carrying a sniper on board will fly over the Gila Wilderness to search and eliminate cattle after a plan to do so was approved by the US Gila Wilderness on Thursday in order to safeguard sensitive regions as drought-like situations worsen in the West.

The decision was taken while keeping in mind the concerns of environmental groups, who said that the damage to streams and rivers caused by the cattle was worrisome. On the other hand, the move was criticized by ranch owners who labeled the operation as an act of animal cruelty and warned of challenges that will be encountered when the carcasses of the animals lie and rot in the vast spreading wilderness area.

Acknowledging that the decision is challenging, Forest Supervisor Camille Howes said that nonetheless, it was a crucial step that had to be taken. “The feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness have been aggressive towards wilderness visitors, graze year-round, and trample stream banks and springs, causing erosion and sedimentation," she said.

Plans to eliminate feral cows in New Mexico garners mixed opinions

The plan was lauded by many environmentalists, including Todd Schulke, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity. He said that the operation would yield “immediate results — clean water, a healthy river and restored wildlife habitat." Starting Monday, a segment of the Gila Wilderness will be closed to begin the operation.

On Thursday, a helicopter will be launched, with shooters searching for feral cows in the region for four days. Meanwhile, Tom Paterson, chair of the wildlife committee of the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, said that the group has attempted to find an alternative, non-lethal solution to the problem that won't involve livestock culling. “Easy is not an exception to their own rules. Frustration is not an exception to the rules. Our society should be better than this. We can be more creative and do it a better way where you’re not wasting an economic resource," he said.