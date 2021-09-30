US Declares 23 Species Including Ivory-Billed Woodpecker As 'officially Extinct'

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has declared the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species as extinct. The ivory-billed woodpecker, not sighted officially since 1944, was one of the USA's largest woodpecker species. The other species declared extinct include 10 birds, one bat, two fish, one plant and wight types of mussel.

The FWS has suggested that these species be removed from the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which safeguards threatened species, the BBC reported. The FWS said that the decision was made after thorough assessments of the best available science for all of these 23 species.

The BBC, citing the New York Times, reported that Bridget Fahey, who maintains the species categorisation in the Fish and Wildlife Service said each of the 23 species signifies a complete loss to the country's natural heritage and worldwide biological diversity. He added that this is a sad warning as these extinctions are a result of human-made causes which led to environmental issues.

23 species declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service

The ivory-billed woodpecker was arguably the most well-known of the 23 species declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The last confirmed sighting of the ivory-billed woodpecker was recorded in Louisiana in 1944. In 1967, the species was designated as endangered. As per AP, the woodpecker made unverified appearances in the past few decades that sparked unsuccessful searches in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Florida wetlands.

Other than the ivory-billed woodpecker, the Bachman's warbler which was considered as one of North America's rarest songbirds has also been declared extinct. From 1967, it was also classified as endangerment. In the list of extinct species, there are eight kinds of Hawaiian birds, as well as the Little Mariana fruit bat which was located on the Pacific Island of Guam.

The flat pigtoe, a freshwater mussel that was found in the southeast of the US, has only been observed on a few occasions in the wild before disappearing. A freshwater mussel scientist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Anthony Andy Ford stated that when he sees those endangered species, it often crosses his mind that he would be the last person to witness them, the AP reported.

In a statement, the FWS stated that the ESA's safeguards, which went into force in 1973, were too late for these species to thrive. However, it emphasised that the ESA Act would have prevented the loss of over 99% of the species which are listed and that its safeguards are required more now than ever.

Principal Deputy Director of the Fish and Wildlife Service, Martha Williams remarked that the Service is currently working with a variety of partners around the nation to avoid additional extinctions, BBC reported. Martha added that the Endangered Species Act has been a huge hit in both averting extinctions and encouraging the varied collaborations needed to tackle the rising conservation problems in the twenty-first century.

(Image: AP)