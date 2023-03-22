US Declares Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targetting Its UAV Procurement Networks

The United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran as Washington continues to accuse Tehran of supplying drones to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) came together to target four entities and three individuals from Iran and Turkey in the list of sanctions over their alleged involvement in a “procurement network” of drones and ballistic missiles.

“Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson, according to a press release by the US Treasury.

“The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex," Nelson added.

The equipment being procured includes European-origin engines of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), which Russia continues to use in its attacks on Ukraine. As per the release, the network is run on behalf of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) which manages companies responsible for the development and production of UAVs and ballistic missiles.

US treasury targets China through sanctions

The sanctions come after the OFAC designated five companies and one individual from China for being involved in Iran's efforts to obtain UAVs earlier this month. It held China responsible for selling and shipping components to the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA).

In a statement released on March 9, Nelson said that Iran plays a role in the devastation caused in Ukraine due to the war. “Iran is directly implicated in the Ukrainian civilian casualties that result from Russia’s use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine. The United States will continue to target global Iranian procurement networks that supply Russia with deadly UAVs for use in its illegal war in Ukraine," he said.