US 'deeply Concerned' About Detained Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan's Health Condition

The US, on Monday, expressed deep concern about the deteriorating health conditions of Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan, who was arrested early last year for reporting on the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan-the epicentre of the global health crisis. Addressing a press conference in Washington, spokesman for US State Department Ned Price said that the Biden administration was “deeply concerned” about the health conditions of the journalist, who according to multiple reports, in on her death bed. His remarks notably came days after Human Rights Watch asserted that Zhan was in “grave health condition” and required immediate medical care.

Price said, “United States is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of PRC citizen journalist Ms Zhang Zhan. According to multiple reports citing her relatives’ comments, Ms Zhang is near death. In December of 2020, Beijing authorities sentenced Ms Zhang to four years in prison on charges associated with her journalism on COVID-19 in Wuhan.”

Furthermore, Price also called out China for Zhan’s unfair detention adding that the former lawyer should be “immediately and unconditionally” release. “The United States, along with other diplomatic missions – we have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC for her immediate and unconditional release and for Beijing to respect a free press and the right of people to express themselves freely,” he told reporters in Washington. It is imperative to note that since her detention, Zhan has held several hunger strikes, resulting in serious health deterioration.

COVID coverage and sentencing

Zhang covered the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in February 2020, exposing the Chinese authorities' strategies for controlling the virus' spread as well as the situation in local hospitals. Following this, she was arrested in May 2020 on charges of distributing false information on social media. Zhang allegedly commented on the COVID pandemic while giving interviews to international news organisations, according to the indictment document. Despite pleading not guilty, the 37-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison in December on charges vis-a-vis slandering of the incumbent Chinese Communist Party (CCP) administration.

Image: UKinChina/Twitter/AP