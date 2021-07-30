US 'deeply Concerned' About Harassment Of Foreign Journalists Covering China Floods

The US has expressed deep concerns about the 'harassment' and intimidation the foreign journalists faced in China. The statement came within 24 hours after British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was accused of broadcasting"fake news" about the devastating floods in Henan province of China. The State Department spokesperson told in a statement on July 29, Thursday that the correspondents covering the China floods are "being subjected to hostility."

There exists a massive gap between the People’s Republic of China’s claims that it supports a free press and its actions which clearly demonstrate it does not. We call on Beijing to ensure that journalists remain safe and are able to report freely. https://t.co/D9bvA2DaFc — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) July 30, 2021

"The United States is deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of U.S. and other foreign journalists in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including foreign journalists covering the devastation and loss of life caused by recent floods in Henan," US government spokesperson Ned Price said in a public statement. He has also reiterated the condolences of the American people to all those affected. The US government said that 'actions tell a different story' even though the PRC government claimed to welcome foreign media and support their work. "Its harsh rhetoric, promoted through official state media, toward any news it perceives to be critical of PRC policies, has provoked negative public sentiment leading to tense, in-person confrontations and harassment, including online verbal abuse and death threats of journalists simply doing their jobs," the statement added.

BBC is a "Fake News Broadcasting Company": Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox

BBC is known in China as the “Bad-mouthing Broadcasting Corporation”. pic.twitter.com/2W4rnCJu99 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 29, 2021

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Linjian on July 29, Thursday called the BBC a "Fake News Broadcasting Company", which has deviated journalist ethics due to its ideological bias against China. He also accused BBC of spreading "fake news regarding COVID-19 in Hong Kong." During his speech, he also alleged that BBC has been reporting on China with "tainted glasses", which has reduced it's credibility of the involved journalists. BBC has failed to report the rescue operations conducted by the department and the localities due to its ideological differences, Linjian concluded.

Foreign journalists are refused a visa to enter PRC

"We call on the PRC to act as a responsible nation hoping to welcome foreign media and the world for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games," US government spokesperson Ned Price.

According to the statement by Price, foreign journalists are increasingly refused visas to enter or remain in the PRC, which has severely limited the quantity and quality of independent reporting on important issues. Price has also raised concerns over the impact of quality of journalism in case the PRC continued to hinder free press in its territory.

(Input: @NedPrice & @ ZhaoLinjian/Twitter)