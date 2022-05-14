US 'deeply Troubled' By Israeli Police's Actions On Slain Journalist's Funeral Procession

As photographs of Israeli police clashing with Palestinians at the funeral possession of Shireen Abu Akleh raged a storm on the internet, the US said that it was “deeply troubled” by it. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised that “every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner.”

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Jerusalem, Blinken stressed that the US remains in close contact with both Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and “call on all to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions”.

We were deeply troubled by the images of Israeli police intruding into the funeral procession of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh. Every family deserves to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 13, 2022

On Friday, Israeli forces swarmed the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot earlier this week in the West Bank town of Jenin. Videos and images that surfaced online show heavy clashes between Palestinians and Israeli law enforcers. One particular clip shows Israeli police beating mourners carrying Palestinian flags, pallbearers getting jostled and the casket almost falling to the ground. The incident occurred as the procession attempted to take Akleh’s coffin to a church in Jerusalem.

Notably, the Israeli police had forbidden the procession from walking to the church, insisting that the body should be taken in a hearse. Additionally, they had also asked for a limit on the size of possession and forbidden Palestinian flags from being displayed or slogans being chanted. Several media outlets also reported that Israeli police only allowed Christians (and barred Muslims) to enter the church.

Tel Aviv says slain journalist may have been shot by Israeli soldier

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's administration admitted that it might be one of the Israeli troops who shot the 51-year-old journalist. On Wednesday, the veteran reporter was shot in her face whilst she was reporting on an IDF raid on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank.

Initially, Israel had shared a video of Palestinian gunmen shooting indiscriminately and said that it was “likely” that Akleh was killed by one of them. However, the clip was quickly debunked by sleuths and investigators.

Who was Shirin Abu Akleh?

A Palestine-American, Shirin Abu Akleh was a well-known face in the Middle East for her remarkable coverage of the harsh realities of Israel's military occupation. Born in Bethelem, Akleh often shared her own experiences as a Palestinian journalist on the frontlines. She was brought up in Jerusalem and moved to the US later. Akleh relocated to east Jerusalem and the West Bank where she lived and worked.

(Image: AP)