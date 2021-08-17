US 'defeat' In Afghanistan An Opportunity For 'lasting Peace,' Says Iran President Raisi

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi on August 16 said that the “defeat” of the United States in Afghanistan is an opportunity to restore life and “lasting peace” in the South Asian country. Raisi told the outgoing foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call on Monday that Iran encourages all groups in Afghanistan to work towards the unity of the country as a “neighbouring and brotherly” nation, according to the official website of Iran presidency.

Speaking with Zarif, Raisi said, "The military defeat and the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan should become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in the country".

Iranian President added, “Iran will work for establishing stability, which is the first need of Afghanistan today, and as a neighbour and brother country, calls on all groups to reach a national agreement” while noting that "Iran is committed to its neighbourly relations with Afghanistan by closely monitoring developments in the country". The official statement on the website stated that “Raisi also instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council to closely and continuously monitor developments in Afghanistan and report to the President.”

Hoping for ‘peaceful transition’ in Afghanistan: Iran FM

After the Taliban captured Kabul and engulfed the entire nation in chaos, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif posted the first significant reaction of the Islamic Republic. He said, “We hope that it can lead to dialogue and a peaceful transition in Afghanistan” while also noting that violence and war can never lead to solutions. Earlier this month, the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had participated in Raisi’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran. Ghani, however, has fled Afghanistan as the Taliban’s takeover became imminent.

Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems.



Iran welcomes announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.



We hope that it can lead to dialogue & a peaceful transition in Afghanistan.



Iran stands ready to continue its peacemaking efforts. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 15, 2021

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Taliban, told the Associated Press last month that there would not be any peace in the country until a new government is formed and Ghani is removed. Meanwhile, Shaheen also told BBC, “In the next few days, we want a peaceful transfer.” He has also laid out the group's policies ahead of the power transfer that would re-install the hardline Islamist group. He said, “We want an inclusive Islamic government... that means all Afghans will be part of that government...We will see that in the future as the peaceful transfer is taking place."

