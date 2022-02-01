US Defence Chief & Biden Meet Emir Of Qatar; Discuss Afghanistan, Security In Gulf Region

US President Joe Biden on Monday met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani where they reaffirmed their mutual interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader Middle East region. According to a White House statement, both sides ensured the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the people of Afghanistan, and strengthening commercial and investment cooperation. Biden and the Qatari Emir even welcomed the signing of a $20 billion deal between Boeing and Qatar Airways Group, which will support tens of thousands of US manufacturing jobs.

During the meeting, Biden told Sheikh Tamim that the US is planning to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a move that would formally upgrade the partnership between Doha and Washington. The US President called Qatar a “good friend” and “reliable partner”. He said that he will be notifying Congress to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally in a bid to reflect the importance of the relationship between the two nations.

According to reports, the status would give Doha special economic and military privileges in its relationship with Washington. In a fact sheet, the State Department said that the major non-NATO ally designation is a powerful symbol of the close relationship the US shares with those nations. It also demonstrates Washington’s “deep respect” for the friendship for the countries to which it is extended. Notably, Qatar would become the second country in the Gulf region after Kuwait to become a US major non-NATO ally.

US-Qatar look to deepen cooperation in Persian Gulf

Meanwhile, ahead of Biden’s meeting, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held wide-ranging talks with Sheikh Tamim. As per a press note, the meeting was an opportunity for the two close allies to see how they can best cooperate to promote security and prosperity in the Persian Gulf and the greater Middle East. Sheikh Tamim told Austin that Qatar is proud to host the Americans at Al Udeid Air Base and touted the partnership between the two countries.

"The US defence partnership with Qatar is strong, and it serves as a cornerstone for our strategic relationship," Austin said at the beginning of the meeting with the Emir.

