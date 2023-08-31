US Defence Focuses On Talent Pipeline To Attract AI Pros

Pentagon, US Department of Defense, is focusing on ways to attract Artificial Intelligence experts as the defence department plots its course for leveraging transformational technology to enable warfighters. Deputy Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence officer Margaret Palmieri on Wednesday, 30th August 23, indicated that her office is taking targeted action to attract those with a passion for data analytics and artificial intelligence. She also mentioned that these skills will come in handy for their service to the country.

In a statement, she also mentioned that the Department of Defense (DoD) offers an incredible mission set for those who are interested in AI and want to attract specific people into this department. This is to strengthen the efforts of the defence department. Palmieri previewed specific steps that the Chief Digital and Artificial intelligence officer is taking to attract the right talent during the National Defense Industrial Association’s Emerging Technologies for Defence conference in Washington.

DOD Focus on Talent pipeline to attract AI pros

The DOD’s recent addition of approximately 10 new work roles within the DOD’s cyber workforce framework will better align critical skill sets with data and AI roles within the department. Margaret Palmieri also said that if one has a knack for data analytics and AI or any passion for it then there is no position coded specific for an individual. She also said that one has to look for a financial management position where those skills can be applied or a computer science position where these skills can be used in specific mission areas or on a specific technology.

Palmeri also noted that by identifying specific roles that require data and AI expertise, the DoD will be able to ensure opportunities are visible to both people inside and outside the department. The CDAO is also working to provide a defined career path and network for AI professionals in the defence department. This will also improve the department's pipeline for tapping into new talent.

She mentioned that the department is well aware that this field requires constant refresh and learning, and industry and academia are on the cutting edge of that learning. She also mentioned that the Defence Department wants to make it easier for people to come into government, serve some time, go back out into the industry, learn some new skills and qualifications and come back into service if they want to. She mentioned that all of the retirement systems and processes inside the government are set up to do this.

Palmeri mentioned that talent is a key component of CDAO’s strategy for delivering AI capabilities to the warfighter. Such expertise paves the way for emerging technology to offer potentially game-changing capabilities that will enable leaders to make the best decisions in defending the US, deterring aggression and prevailing in conflict when needed. In the end, she mentioned that with CDAO’s mission of accelerating DOD’s adoption of AI from the boardroom to the battlefield, we’re on a path to deliver decision advantage to DoD leaders and service members in any way they have never experienced before