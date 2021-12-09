US Defence Secretary & Top Pentagon Officials Condole Untimely Demise Of CDS Bipin Rawat

Top Pentagon officials, including Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin III, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby extended their deepest condolences on the sudden demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Austin remembered that General Rawat left an "indelible mark" on the course of the US-India defense partnership and was at the center of the Indian Armed Forces' transformation into a more jointly integrated warfighting organization.

US Military commander General Milley also shared that he was honoured to have known General Rawat, revealing that he spent a great time on his last visit to the US in September.

I had the pleasure of meeting Gen Rawat earlier this year and I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My prayers are with the Rawat family and those of the other victims. https://t.co/93QZcSEMy4 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) December 8, 2021

We extend our deepest condolences on the passing of General Rawat, his wife, and eleven others from today’s tragic accident. General Milley is honored to have known General Rawat as a friend from their time as Chiefs of their Army staffs to the present-day. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Qw4kZCIzL2 — The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) December 8, 2021

CDS Rawat & his wife killed in chopper crash

In a tragic incident, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed when the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. They were on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

All crew onboard, except Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead after being taken to Military Hospital in Wellington. Captain Singh is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

As per sources, the army identified others killed in the crash to be Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Army Chief mourns death of CDS and 12 others

Following the crash, the Indian Army released a statement expressing "deepest grief and sorrow" over the death of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel in the unfortunate air accident on December 8.

"General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military's higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India's joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations. Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone," the statement released on behalf of General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army said. Chief of Naval Staff and Indian Navy have also condoled the death of CDS and all others killed in the crash.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/AP)