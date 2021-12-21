US Defence Secy Asserts Army Not Focused On 'political Ideology, Thought Or Orientation'

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the agency is focused on restricting activity, not particularly the ideology or political orientation. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said at a news conference on Monday that adhering to US Defence Secretary Austin’s directions, the Pentagon has maintained a distinction between thoughts and actions.

While speaking on the updated policy on prohibited extremist activities by military personnel, the US Department of Defence press secretary said that the revised instruction regroups issues in three sections including prohibited extremist activities; command authority, responsibilities and criminal gangs.

Kirby said that the update “prohibits active participation in extremist activities and clearly defines what we mean by the term extremist activities. As Secretary Austin has emphasized the Department is focused on prohibited activity, not on a particular ideology thought or political orientation.”

“The Department has always maintained a distinction between thoughts and actions. The new definition preserves a service member’s right of expression to the extent possible while also balancing the need for good order and discipline to affect military combat and unit readiness,” he added.

Pentagon documents reveal 'deeply flawed' US' air wars in the Middle East

US Department of Defence updated its policies at a time when its attacks in the Middle Eastern region are being scrutinised for taking civilian deaths in the veil of the fight against terrorism. New York Times on Sunday reported that newly found Pentagon documents have revealed that the United States' air wars in the Middle Eastern region have been marked by “deeply flawed intelligence” which led to the deaths of thousands of civilians including children.

The paper said that a range of confidential documents covering over 1,300 reports of civilian fatalities undercuts the government’s portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs. It also said that the commitments for both transparency and accountability have constantly fallen short.

In the first of a two-part series, the paper reported, “Not a single record provided includes a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action.” Several instances mentioned by NYT have been previously reported, but the paper also noted that its investigation revealed that the number of civilian deaths had been “drastically undercounted” by at least several hundred.

