US Defence Secy Austin Condemns Abu Dhabi Attack: 'We Remain Committed To UAE's Security'

United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Tuesday “strongly condemned” what he termed as the “terrorist attack” by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Abu Dhabi that killed two Indian and one Pakistani civilian and injured at least six others in the civilian infrastructure targeting. At least three petroleum tanker trucks exploded after catching fire near Abu Dhabi’s major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE.

“We remain committed to the UAE’s security and ability to defend itself, and stand united with our Emirati partners in defending against all threats to their territory,” the US Secretary of Defense said in an official statement released Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebel faction for launching drones at state-owned energy firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., widely renowned by acronym ADNOC. The oil facility is key to exporting oil throughout the federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, including the hi-tech Dubai. Monday’s attack reignited the Yemini conflict Yemen into Emirati territory as the Saudi-led coalition launched retaliatory airstrikes that hit Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and resulted in civilian casualties.

The incident flared the speculations of global energy supplies disruptions as Brent Crude oil prices topped $88, the highest level since October 2014, like the terror attack in the United Arab Emirates spiked global tensions and capacity strains worldwide. Drone and missile strikes by the Houthis caused major Brent oil losses as it set off explosions in fuel tanker trucks at Mussafah fuel port, according to Arab press reports. Houthis, meanwhile, threatened to target more facilities while the UAE responded that it reserved the right to "respond to these terrorist attacks”. As tensions escalated on both sides, oil firm ADNOC activated a continuity plan to keep uninterrupted supplies for the international market. The incident occurred near Al-Dhafra Air Base, where American and French forces are stationed. Abu Dhabi International Airport also got roped in the impact.

A shift in 'military first' strategy

While the Houthis, that later claimed the responsibility for the attack, said that they used cruise and ballistic missiles in the attack, the UAE authorities stressed that a possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion. An investigation into the case was underway. The attack comes despite that the UAE had withdrawn at least part of its military contingent from Yemen, ending its support for the Saudi-led coalition citing a shift in its “military first” strategy and opting for ‘diplomacy.’

During the former Trump administration’s tenure, the UAE soldiers had “totally vacated” a military base in Khokha, at about 80 miles south of the Red Sea city of Hodeida despite Saudi Arabia’s objection, arguing that it had trained some 90,000 UAE supported militia, such as the Security Belt Forces and the Shabwani and Hadrami Elite Forces, all part of the Yemeni army that will continue the offensive against Iran aligned Houthi forces in Yemen.

In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, smoke rises over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. [Credit: Planet Labs PBC via AP]

Riyadh had earlier “intervened with the Emirati leaders to try to dissuade them from the drawdown,” an investigative report by The New York Times had found but left with no option, Saudi forces later took command of Khokha and the port city of Mokha. “Why the UAE decide to leave in the first place. There are a few possibilities,” Foreign policy analyst Imad K. Harb had argued at the time.

Just a few days into the office, US President Joe Biden had announced an end to US military support for the Saudi-led coalition to conclude the devastating war in Yemen. Biden, newly elected as the President had argued that America’s end for support to the Saudi led coalition is a part of a reinvigorated focus on diplomacy and the Biden administration’s shift in Mideast policies.

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, had said that the president is “ending American support for offensive operations in Yemen.” Biden administration reversed the former president Donald Trump’s policy of providing logistical assistance advanced weaponry such as precision-guided bombs to the Saudi coalition, as it froze $478 million worth of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, terminating other deals, Trump struck in waning days of his administration that would sell 7,500 smart bombs, dozens of F-35 planes to Saudi Arabia’s military. Republicans are now calling on US President Biden to escalate pressure on Yemen’s Houthi rebels and impose additional sanctions on Iran, as well as redesignate the Houthis as a terrorist organization as demanded by the UAE.

United States 'must respond forcefully..'

“The United States must respond forcefully with sanctions on Iran to cut off its support to the Houthis, while also ensuring that our partners in the region have the weapons necessary to defend themselves in the face of these attacks,” Todd Young, the top Republican on the Senate Middle East panel, told The National. The latter was a prominent congressional critic of US support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis under former president Donald Trump.

In a publicly released letter addressed to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the Houthis as he offered to provide the United Arab Emirates [UAE] with “security and intelligence support." “Israel stands with the UAE,” the letter read, adding, “The world should stand against terror," his letter read. The Israeli leader said that he “ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should [bin Zayed] be interested.” The Saudi-led military coalition, meanwhile, said it intercepted nine drones launched toward Saudi Arabia territory since the Houthis attack.