US Defence Secy To Visit Gulf Nations, Extend Gratitude For Help In Afghan Evacuations

US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III on Sunday, 5 September will commence his travel to the Gulf nations, where he is scheduled to meet regional partners to express his gratitude for their cooperation in Washington’s evacuation process in Afghanistan. Addressing media reporters on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby disclosed that Austin would travel to four Gulf states including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the kingdom of the Persian Gulf. Notably, Gulf countries played a significant role in US airlift operations offering their transit stations for repatriating planes.

"Throughout his trip, Secretary Austin will meet with regional partners and thank them for their cooperation with the United States as we evacuated Americans, Afghans and citizens from other nations from Afghanistan," the Pentagon said in a statement.

During his trip, the US Defence chief will also reaffirm America’s strong defence relationships in the Gulf. The Pentagon has multiple military bases in the middle east, while some allow troops to station in their territory like Iran, others such as Oman, only permit them for pre-approved missions. Additionally, Austin will also meet US service personnel and troops which helped the evacuations of thousands of Americans and allied Afghans.

.@PentagonPresSec provides an update on @SecDef's trip to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/S4rpV49qxg — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) September 3, 2021

US executes largest airlift in its history: Pentagon

More than 114,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul in the past two weeks as part of the US' evacuation efforts. However, a small number of people have chosen to stay behind stressing their need to stay back with their families. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan calling it a "right decision, wise decision and the best decision" for America. Addressing the nation, the US President said that the decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Standing by his 31 August deadline, Biden said that he "respectfully disagreed" with those who thought that the pullout should have started sooner.

"The decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was based on a unanimous recommendation by civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Their recommendation for safe passage of remaining Americans was not to continue," said Biden.

Image: AP