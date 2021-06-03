US Defense Department To Release Report In June Over The Sightings Of UFOs

In an interesting development, top intelligence and military officials of the United States Department of Defence are scheduled to submit a report in June on the unidentified objects in American airspace. The report is said to present findings on the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or Unidentified Arial Phenomena (UAP) as Military officials have named it.

The purported report brings attention to a phenomenon that was science fiction, but could soon be considered a reality. Could the report answer the burning question of whether or not UFOs exist and the theory of aliens is a reality?

US officials have expressed interest in knowing whether UFOs/UAPs indeed exist and whether they could potentially pose a threat as adversaries on earth. Interestingly an unclassified version of the report will be made public while more detailed and classified findings will remain secret.

Last month, former US President Barack Obama also affirmed the presence of UFOs in the American skies while contending that they still don't know much about the flying objects.

"What is true -- and I'm actually being serious here-- is that there's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," Barack Obama said at "The Late Late Show" on May 17.

John Ratcliffe, director of National Intelligence for the last eight months of Donald Trump's administration had also earlier said that there have been a lot more sightings than what has been made public.

"There are instances where we don't have good explanations for some of the things that we've seen," he said on Fox News in March.

Experts have said the upcoming report on UFOs is completely different from the previous discussions held so far, as it will have documented evidence collected by military personnel based on detection by multiple instruments such as radar, infrared cameras, optical cameras. The report is said to be the most direct and substantive US government account of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) ever made public.

According to International media, the report was scheduled to be released on June 1, however, the law directing intelligence agencies and the Pentagon is technically not binding, thus allowing the agencies some more time in submitting the findings.

The purpose of the report is seemingly to identify threats if any from US rivals than the possibility of UFOs and aliens. Last year in August, the US Government had formed a task force to detect, analyze and catalogue UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.