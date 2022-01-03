US Defense Secy Austin Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms; Met Biden On Dec 21

The Defense Secretary of the United States, Lloyd Austin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolating at his home for at least five days. According to a statement made by the US Department of Defense on Sunday (local time), Austin said, "I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave." He said that he is experiencing mild COVID symptoms and following the directions of his doctor.

Speaking about his crucial meetings, he stated that he wants to engage digitally in all the crucial meetings and conversations in the next week "to the degree possible." According to him, his top priorities are stopping the virus from spreading, protecting the staff, and guaranteeing his own quick and safe recovery. Apart from attending the meetings, in case of other situations, Deputy Secretary Hicks will represent Austin as required, as per the statement.

Austin met President Biden on December 21

It is to mention that Austin met US President Joe Biden on December 21 and his most current visit to the Pentagon occurred on Thursday. He further clarified that he has not gone to the Pentagon after Thursday, and when he spoke with a few of his staff members, they were adequately masked and were maintaining social distancing. As per the statement, “My last meeting with President Biden occurred on Tuesday, December 21st, more than a week before I began to experience symptoms. I tested negative that very morning,” Austin said.

In addition to this, the positive test result Austin has been sent to his leadership team, as well as to the President. The team has started tracking and testing all of the people with whom he came in contact the previous week.

The Defence Secretary has also informed about his complete vaccinated status, stating that he had received a booster shot in early October. The vaccines have made the infection considerably less harmful than it would have been otherwise, as per his doctor. "And I am grateful for that," he added. He has urged everyone who is eligible to receive a booster shot as he called it to be a matter of preparedness.

