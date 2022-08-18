US Delegation Led By Senator Jon Ossoff To Land In India On August 30 For 8-day Visit

A US delegation led by Senator Jon Ossoff is set to visit India for eight days starting August 30 to explore ways to improve mutually beneficial commercial, scientific, and security relations between the two countries. The 35-year-old Georgia leader, Ossoff, is the youngest senator to be elected in the United States in three decades.

"I am leading this US delegation to strengthen the friendship between our nations and to meet the next generation of Indian leaders. We will also work to represent the Indian American community in Georgia, where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of our community," he said in a statement.

The US delegation is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on August 30 and depart on September 6 from New Delhi. According to a statement issued by his office, Ossoff would endeavour to improve US-Indian relations in the areas of business, science, culture, and security during his visit. Notably, more than 100,000 Indian Americans reside in Georgia - the state Ossoff represents in the US Senate.

Senator Ossoff greet Indians on Independence Day

Earlier this week, Senator Ossoff also congratulated India on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence and emphasised the significance of strengthening bilateral connections. “Let’s continue working together to deepen ties between the United States and India," he stated. Ossoff's office further stated that the Senator has written and passed legislation on several issues, including the strengthening of civil rights.

"He has written and passed legislation to strengthen civil rights, to boost domestic solar energy manufacturing, and to improve public health while leading bipartisan investigations of abuse and corruption as the Chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations,” the statement added.

“Let’s continue working together to deepen ties between our countries 🇮🇳🇺🇸”- Senator Jon Ossoff @SenOssoff. Appreciate your warm wishes on #Indiaat75 & support to further strengthen our relationship@AmritMahotsav@MEAIndia@IndianDiplomacy@DDNewslive@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/70GXLjwWSl — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 14, 2022

India-US relations

It should be mentioned here that the relations between India and the US have evolved into a "global strategic partnership" based on mutual democratic values and growing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and international issues. The Indian government has laid importance on the development and good governance which has also created an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties and increase cooperation. Further, the regular exchanges of high-level political visits have also given bilateral cooperation between the two nations a persistent boost. Meanwhile, a long-term foundation for India-US engagement has been established by wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture.

