US Delivers Defensive Security Assistance To Ukraine, Asks Russia To De-escalate Conflict

The United States stands with Ukraine and Russia should take the path of de-escalation, averred US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Blinken's remarks came as the US delivered “defensive security assistance” to Kyiv on 26 January to elevate Ukraine’s defences near border areas in the face of Russian aggression. Earlier on Monday, he also pledged to continue coordination with the European Union (EU) allies over tensions near Ukrainian borders. Blinken even affirmed that the US will support the bloc “in next steps to deter Russian aggression”.

We stand united with Ukraine and urge Russia to take the path of de-escalation. Our delivery of defensive security assistance to Ukraine today will bolster Ukraine’s defenses in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/Wy2grLnDf1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 26, 2022

It is also pertinent to note that US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the deliveries already approved by US President Joe Biden last month would continue to reach Ukraine “in coming days and coming weeks”. When questioned about the US military aid announced for Ukraine amid tensions with Russia, Price responded by saying, “I believe, of that – of the deliveries associated with the 200 million that was approved last month in December by President Biden, those deliveries will continue in the coming days and coming weeks.”

“I expect you’ll be hearing more about subsequent deliveries of defensive security assistance in the days and weeks to come. We’ve provided some details of that. I believe last weekend we spoke to 200,000 pounds of ammunition that was provided to our Ukrainian partners. But we’re, of course, not detailing all elements of that defensive security assistance we’re providing,” US State Department spokesperson added.

Blinken warned Russia against deploying additional force

Meanwhile, Blinken warned that the United States would launch a severe response if even “a single additional Russian force” enters Ukraine “in an aggressive way”. In an appearance on CNN, amid Russia being constantly accused of ramping up its troop presence near the Ukrainian border and having triggered fears of an invasion, Blinken amplified US’ warning to Moscow. These cautionary remarks against Russia came just days after Blinken met with Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov over Moscow’s security proposals regarding the tensions budding near Ukraine.

Blinken said in a televised interview on Sunday, “If a single additional Russian force goes into Ukraine in an aggressive way, as I said, that would trigger a swift, a severe and a united response from us and from Europe”.

(Image: AP)

