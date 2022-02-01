US Demands Diplomatic Solution Amid N Korea's Missile Launches; Ned Price Warrants Action

The United States indicated on Monday, January 31, that it is working to find a diplomatic solution to the North Korean issue, as well as pushing for "alternative approaches" to hold the regime accountable for its recent missile tests. This comes a day after North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. Addressing a press briefing, US State Department Ned Price said, "Even as we work to find diplomatic solutions to this problem, we are also making efforts to hold the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) responsible and accountable," Yonhap news agency reported.

Price was responding to questions regarding Pyongyang's missile launches in the first month of 2022. He stated that North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes have been a long-standing challenge. It's a problem that has troubled successive administrations in the US. "We have devised a strategy that, at its core, aims to find a diplomatic way to achieve total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price added.

The US continues to raise North Korea's issue at the United Nations

The US State Department spokesperson also highlighted eight North Korean individuals and businesses sanctioned by the Joe Biden administration for supporting the Kim Jong UN regime's primary nuclear programmes. "We are also continuing to raise this issue at the United Nations," Price added. Meanwhile, on Monday (January 31), the United States also reiterated that it is still willing to hold discussions with North Korea without any preconditions. While there has been no substantive discussion of a meeting between President Joe Biden and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un within the administration, officials are keen for talks at a lower level at any location.

The US keeping a close eye on North Korea's missile tests

Meanwhile, a senior US official stated that the White House is keeping a close eye on North Korea's tests, which included an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, January 30. It came at a time when the Biden administration is drawn to another international crisis - Russia's build-up of troops along the Ukrainian border, CNN reported. Earlier on January 20, North Korea warned the United States that it will consider resuming all temporarily suspended activities, including nuclear and long-range missile testing, that has been paused since its diplomacy with the erstwhile Trump administration.

Image: AP