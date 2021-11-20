US Demands Immediate Release Of Yemeni Staff; Condemns Houthis’ Breach Of Embassy Compound

The United States has condemned the detention of Yemeni staff of the American embassy in Sanaa by the Houthi movement and demanded their immediate release. According to a press note, dozens of Yemeni citizens and their family members have been detained and mistreated by the Houthi rebels because they worked for the US in a caretaker capacity since the embassy in Sanaa closed in 2015. “These actions are an affront to the entire international community,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while calling for an immediate release of all Yemeni employees of the US.

In a statement, Blinken said, “The Houthis’ unprovoked abuse of these Yemeni citizens is a gross disregard of diplomatic norms, as is the Houthis’ flagrant breach of the compound used by the U.S. Embassy prior to 2015.”

He added, “The Houthis must immediately release unharmed all Yemeni employees of the United States, vacate the Embassy compound, return seized property, and cease their threats. The United States is actively engaged in this matter and is consulting closely with our international partners, including fellow members of the United Nations Security Council.”

The US removed Houthis from the terror list in February, a month after Joe Biden officially assumed Presidential Office. However, in the light of ongoing attacks, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday it has sanctioned senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer, citing what it called "unlawful tactics" deployed by him. The move came after Houthis stormed US Embassy in Sanaa in early November.

UN condemns seizure of US embassy

It is to mention that US’ call for the employees’ release comes after the United Nations condemned the infiltration and seizure of the now-closed US embassy in Sanaa. According to a statement signed by the members of the UNSC, an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi rebels from the premises and the immediate and safe release of those still detained was appealed.

Meanwhile, last week, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that diplomatic efforts had succeeded in freeing most of the imprisoned employees. However, he also added that many still remain in jail. Price stated at that time that the US was working to release the others.

Yemen crisis

War in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi’s government, launched a military intervention months later. However, the fighting in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. According to AP, the deadly crisis has killed over 112,000 people till now.

(Image: AP)



