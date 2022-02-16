US Democracy Won’t Exist In 10 Years, Says New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York believes that the pressure on political systems by the Republicans is so intense that it would lead to "a very real risk" in which democracy in the nation may vanish within 10 years. According to The Guardian, the leftist Democratic representative denounced the attempts by Republican legislators throughout the US to restrict voting rights as starting "salvos" in a war on democracy, which she warned might lead to a revival to Jim Crow-era racial disenfranchisement.

During an interview with the New Yorker, Ocasio-Cortez cautioned that time has been running out for the US President Joe Biden and other Democratic politicians to respond on it, with large portions of the president's program delayed in Congress by more conservative or moderate lawmakers of her own party, which include legislation to safeguard voting rights.

'There’s a very real risk that we will not': New York congresswoman talks about US democracy

Furthermore, when questioned about whether she expected the United States will have a democracy in ten years, New York congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez responded, "I think there’s a very real risk that we will not," Fox News reported. According to the interview which has been published on Monday, the New York Democrat noted, “What we risk is having a government that perhaps postures as a democracy, and may try to pretend that it is, but is not."

In addition to this, Ocasio-Cortez stated, “Honestly, it is a shitshow,” of working in the same Democratic-managed Congress that has seen centrist senators Joe Manchin, as well as Kyrsten Sinema, obstruct both election changes, and President Joe Biden's ambitious Build Back Better social spending proposal, as per The Guardian.

New York congresswoman went on to say, “You have white nationalist, reactionary politics starting to grow into a critical mass … the continued sophisticated takeover of our democratic systems in order to turn them into undemocratic systems, all in order to overturn results that a party in power may not like,” The Guardian reported.

Even though she feels that the situation is "not beyond hope," Ocasio-Cortez is concerned that inactivity may result in a "return to Jim Crow," a term to draconian laws used in the US south in the mid-twentieth century to impose racial segregation and disenfranchise African-Americans. Indicating to the situation, she asserted that this has already been occurring in Texas, where Jim Crow-style disenfranchisement laws have already been proposed."

