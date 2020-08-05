US: Democrats claim reversal of Trump's immigration policies in 'Biden administration'

The Democratic Party would end the freeze on green cards and take steps to end its backlog if elected in November, party’s proposed 2020 platform said. The proposed platform, which is similar to India’s election manifesto, also showed an open opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to halt H1B visa. Although not yet officially adopted by the party, the 90-page document said that ‘Biden administration’ would ensure that no president could enact ‘discriminatory bans’ ever again.

"We support awarding visas for permanent, employment-based immigration in a way that is responsive to labour market needs. We want to attract and keep talent in this country, which is why Democrats will end the Trump administration's freeze on green cards for new immigrants and instead pursue a meaningful reform agenda, “it said.

Read: Donald Trump Defends Suspension Of Green Card Applications Till Year End

As per the agenda, a ‘21st-century immigrations system’ was an important prerequisite for not only from recovering from the coronavirus crisis but also to revive democracy and America ‘long term competitiveness.’ “Our family, humanitarian, and diversity pathways have contributed immeasurably to the vibrancy and productivity of American society and should continue to be the centrepiece of our immigration system” it elaborated.

Read: Sabres Drop Lawsuit After Assistant Coach Granted Green Card

'We would eliminate unfair barriers'

Stating opposition to Trump’s “illegal chaotic and reckless” changes in the immigration system, the party manifesto asserted that ‘a Joe Biden administration’ would eliminate unfair barriers to naturalization, reduce application backlogs, and speed up the entire process. In addendum, it added that the ‘reforms’ would strengthen "our families, our communities and our country".

Highlighting the green card or permanent residency issue, the proposed platform asserted that if the party wins the elections, it would prioritize family reunification and eliminate immigration barriers, such as three and 10-year bars. In addition, it would also restart the plan which would reunite, children, spouses and families.

Read: Ellen DeGeneres’s Wife Portia Reveals She Was Initially Married To A Man For A Green Card

Read: Green Card Waitlist For An Indian Is More Than 195 Years, Says US Senator