US: Democrats Launch Probe Into Delayed Postal Service Deliveries Ahead Of US Elections

US Congressional Democrats have launched an investigation into delays at the United States Postal Services (USPS) following the recently implemented operational changes. The announcement of the probe comes as a huge rise in mail-in-voting is expected in the upcoming presidential election due in November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Democrats suggested that cost-cutting at USPS could affect the vote count, the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy insisted that election officials have to take the postal services’ normal processing and delivery standards into account, international media reported.

As per reports, the Postal Chief recently made operational changes that prevent postal workers from overtime to deliver mail. With a huge influx of mail expected in November, Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren is reported to have called in the USPS inspector general to investigate the new operational changes.

While keeping the ongoing concerns about the adverse impacts of Trump administration policies on the quality and efficiency of the Postal Services, Warren demanded an audit of all operational changes put in place by DeJoy (who is reportedly a Republican donor) and other Trump administration officials in 2020.

In the recent call for an investigation, the Democrats asked for the inquiry to specifically focus on how could the new operational changes affect election-related mail.

‘Mail-in voting could lead to compromised poll’

With presidential elections just around the corner, Democrats have been pushing for mail-in votes. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed apprehension that counting of mailed ballots could take weeks and hampers the results, leading to a compromised poll.

Trump earlier suggested that increased postal voting in November could lead to fraud and inaccurate results. However, there is little evidence to support his claims.

The mail-in voting involves the states to send automated postal ballots to all the registered voters which then have to be returned by the citizens or dropped off on election day. While there is no evidence of any widespread fraud in the mail-in votes, critics of the method have reportedly argued that citizens can vote more than once through absentee ballots.

(Image: @LovelandJim/Twitter)

