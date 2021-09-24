US Democrats Slam Biden Administration Over Treatment Of Haitian Migrants In Texas

Democratic lawmakers recently slammed the Joe Biden administration for its treatment of Haitian migrants at the Southern border after pictures showing border patrol officials using aggressive tactics surfaced. According to CNN, nine members of the Congressional Black Caucus demanded answers from officials over the incident that took place at the US-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas. The Democrats railed against the Biden administration officials who are yet to provide an explanation on what led to these instances at the southern border.

The members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, director of public engagement and former Congressman Cedric Richmond, and Tina Flournoy, Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff on Wednesday, 22 September. They reiterated that they plan to respond to the actions by Customs and Border Protection with congressional action. In a statement, they said that they wanted humanitarian assistance for the migrants and an investigation of the violence against Haitian migrants.

The Democrats even demanded public release of the results of the investigation and further called for the removal of Customs and Border Protection agents identified in photos on horseback brutalizing migrants. The lawmakers included CBC Chairwoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio and Reps. Shelia Jackson Lee of Texas, Barbara Lee of California. Gregory Meeks of New York, Troy Carter of Louisiana, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Yvette Clarke of New York, Ritchie Torres of New York and Steven Horsford of Nevada. They said that the treatment of the migrants “will not be tolerated”.

DHS Secy warns migrants against illegal crossing

Meanwhile, the head of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas, on the other hand, travelled to Del Rio last week to warn migrants who amassed there against illegal border crossing. Mayorkas issued a stark warning and said, “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life”.

While over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment camp in Texas, Mayorkas defended the decision and called it “challenging and heartbreaking”. His statement included a response for immediately expelling migrants and for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town. The US official and US Border patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said that they would look into agents on horseback using what appeared to be whips and their horses to push back migrants.

However, both the officers also added that they saw nothing apparently wrong based on photos and videos. Ortiz said that it can be confusing to distinguish between migrants and smugglers. He added that he would investigate to make sure there were no “unacceptable” actions by the agents.

(With inputs from AP)