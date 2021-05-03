US Denies 'untrue' Reports From Iran, Says 'no Agreement' Reached For Prisoner Swap

A senior White House official on May 1 dismissed the reports from Iran that an agreement was reached between Washington and Tehran for the release of four Americans detained in the Islamic Republic. In an interview with CBS News, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said that “the report is untrue” that came after Iranian state television reported citing an “informed source” that the American side had agreed to release $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds and release the four Iranians accused of bypassing sanctions in exchange of the release of four United States nationals accused of spying.

"I can tell you, unfortunately, that report is untrue," White House chief of staff Ron Klain said.

"There is no agreement to release these four Americans. We're working very hard to get them released. So far there is no agreement to bring these four Americans home,” he added.

Earlier, United States Department Spokesperson Ned Price also denied the reports of a prisoner swap. He reportedly said that such reports are “not true” while adding that the US always raises the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. hence, the United States “will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families.”

“Informed source says Biden administration has agreed to release four Iranian prisoners jailed for bypassing US sanctions in exchange for four American “spies”,” Iranian state TV said.

Iran’s state TV report on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iran’s state TV had also reported that a British-Iranian dual national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was being freed after “payment of military debt” after she was detained in Iran since 2016. However, the report about Nazanin was also downplayed by the British officials with UK Foreign Office saying that the discussions were still “ongoing.”

Nazanin’s husband reportedly denied any knowledge about such an agreement and Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei also did not mention the deal in a speech on May 1. The Iranian state TV, however, had claimed, “Release of Nazanin Zaghari in exchange for UK’s payment of its 400 million pound debt to Iran has also been finalised. The source also said the Biden administration has agreed to pay Iran US$7 billion.”

Image credits: AP