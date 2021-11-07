US Denounces Attack On Iraqi PM's Residence, Says 'in Close Contact With Country's Forces'

The United States has strongly denounced the purported drone strike on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday. US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated that they are keeping an eye on the suspected drone attack on Iraqi PM's house. "We are relieved to discover that the Prime Minister has not been harmed. This apparent act of terrorism was directed at the centre of the Iraqi state, which the United States strongly condemns," he stated as reported by news agency Sputnik. He went on to state that the US is in close contact with Iraqi security officials and has offered to help with the investigation.

According to Al Arabiya, during the drone strike early Sunday, a rocket hit the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The Prime Minister, as well as several of his security guards, were believed to have mildly hurt, reported the broadcaster. The report also stated that heavy gunfire was also exchanged near Baghdad's Green Zone and the drone believed to have been involved in the attack was intercepted. Following the strike, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi announced on Twitter that he was well and urged everyone to be calm and restrained.

'Officials launch investigation to probe the incident'

Meanwhile, officials have launched an investigation into the incident and stated that they are taking the required steps in response to the failed attempt. As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack in the area, which is home to prominent government offices and foreign embassies. The incident comes amid a confrontation between security forces and pro-Iran Shi'ite militias stationed outside Greenzone. The protests have been going on for the last one month after they refused to accept the result of Iraq's parliamentary elections, which they lost, reported The Associated Press (AP).

It is significant to mention that before becoming Prime Minister in May last year, Al-Kadhimi was Iraq's former intelligence chief. He is regarded as sympathetic to the US by the militias, and he has also attempted to strike a balance between Iraq's affiliations with the US and Iran. He convened multiple rounds of discussions between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad prior to the elections in an attempt to defuse regional tensions, reported the news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Pixabay