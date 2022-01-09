The US State SCA (Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs) on Sunday condemned the assault against a Sikh taxi driver at the John F Kennedy International Airport. In a tweet, the agency said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the report of an attack on a Sikh cab driver outside the airport. It asserted that it condemns "any form of hate-based violence” and stated that diversity makes the US stronger.

In a separate tweet, the State SCA said, “We all have a responsibility to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable for their actions, no matter where such crimes occur.”

1/2 We are deeply disturbed by reports of an apparent attack on a Sikh cab driver at J.F.K. airport, captured on video last week. Our diversity makes the U.S. stronger, & we condemn any form of hate-based violence. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 9, 2022

According to a viral video, the India-origin taxi driver was assaulted by an unidentified man, who knocked off his turban and also used expletives against him. In the clip, one can see the man repeatedly hitting and punching the victim and knocking off his turban. Further details about the Sikh taxi driver or the cause of the incident are not available at the moment.

Indian Consulate, Indian diaspora in US condemn the ‘violent attack’

The US SCA statement comes after the Indian Consulate General in New York termed the incident “deeply disturbing” and urged the US authorities to investigate the “violent attack”. The incident has also led to angry reactions by the India-community members in the US. The National Sikh Campaign said that Sikh person goes about their daily lives only to be senselessly attacked by someone. “Common road rage between people can escalate when someone who is ignorant of who we are takes their disdain for our turbans and becomes violent,” it added.

Separately, Simran Jeet Singh, author and Director for the Aspen Institute’s Inclusive America Project, said, “For those who aren’t Sikh, I can’t put into words what it means to have your turban knocked off — or to see someone else’s turban knocked off. It’s visceral and gut-wrenching and just so disheartening to witness.”

