US Department Of Defense Reveals 64 Soldiers Hurt In Iran Missile Strike

As many as 64 US troops have been injured in an Iranian missile strike on Iraqi military base earlier this month, according to the new figures released by the Pentagon. The US Department of Defense revised the number for the fourth time after it had updated the number of injured soldiers during the retaliatory Iranian missile strike to 50.

US President Donald Trump had earlier underplayed the traumatic brain injuries suffered by the security personnel by calling it ‘headaches’ which drew severe criticism. During the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Trump had dismissed the serious injuries as mere ‘headaches’. “I heard they had headaches. No, I don't consider them very serious injuries, relative to other injuries that I've seen,” said Trump.

Comment triggered outrage

Trump’s remark had sparked outrage across the country and the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) demanded an apology from the US President for his ‘misguided remarks’. William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW National Commander, said that traumatic brain injury is a serious injury, causing depression, memory loss, severe headaches, that cannot be taken lightly.

“We ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times,” said Schmitz in a statement.

People and politicians took to Twitter to slam Trump for his “irresponsible” remark and said that the US President comment was an “an irreparable, hideous display of unconcern”.

The invisible wounds of war like a traumatic brain injury are serious—and Trump saying otherwise is absolutely despicable.



They deserve better than their current commander in chief.https://t.co/t6vmWhygeI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 25, 2020

“A brain injury is only ‘mild’ if it is someone else’s brain. There is nothing ‘mild’ about a mild brain injury.”



Sums up trump's mindset - total disregard for others' well-being/situation/perception; it's all about how *he* comes across. #CuntismRulesOK https://t.co/CF9zph6YNb — Eeyoresmum (@eeyoresmother) January 25, 2020

