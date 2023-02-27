US Department Of Energy Confirms Covid-19 Likely Emerged From 'Chinese Lab Leak'

The Covid-19 pandemic virus has most likely emerged from a laboratory leak and was not part of a weapons programme, as per the updated and classified 2021 US energy department study, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The study on the Covid-19 pandemic has been provided to the White House and senior American lawmakers. The finding in the study was focused on how the virus has emerged and came in an update to a document from the Office of National Intelligence director Avril Haines, reported the WSJ.

The spread of Covid-19 has caused close to seven million casualties worldwide, as per a World Health Organisation report. The virus has not only disrupted trade but also affected travel. However, the Covid -19 pandemic has been politicised by former US President Donald Trump who called “China virus” which triggered a racialisation of a pandemic that his Democratic successor Joe Biden has sought to avoid.

COVID likely emerged from China lab leak

The energy department has updated findings that have been shared with the four other US intelligence agencies that concluded the epidemic started as the result of natural transmission from an infected animal. However, two out of four have remained undecided on the results. This was followed by the findings that have been issued with “moderate confidence” by the FBI which asserted that the virus spread after a leak from a Chinese laboratory. However, the conclusion from the energy department updated its judgment with “low confidence”, which included a network of 17 US laboratories, including areas of advanced biology. In the end, both the energy department and the FBI reached the same conclusion.